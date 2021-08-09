Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Man killed at Vance party; suspect, 21, charged in death of 62-year-old

A 21-year-old Elloree man is accused of shooting and killing 62-year-old Robin Johnson at a Vance party on Sunday.
Khaaliq Rejae McCord, of Carriage Hill Road, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and giving false information to law enforcement.
Deputies were called to a Compton Court home at about 1:15 a.m. in response to a shooting incident, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
They found Johnson on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head, the report states.
Witnesses claimed McCord shot Johnson. They said the two did not have any disagreement prior to the shooting.
A witness told deputies that McCord panicked after he allegedly shot Johnson and the gun jammed.
The witness also claimed McCord handed the silver and black pistol to another witness. That witness threw the gun down on the ground.
The witnesses claimed McCord left on foot and one of his gray Air Jordan sneakers was in the Compton Court roadway.
Deputies spotted McCord walking near the 1200 block of Old Number Six Highway, just west of Santee in the Parler community around 1:30 a.m.
A barefooted McCord was wearing a white T-shirt, camouflage shorts and a blue towel over his head, an incident report states.
A deputy believes McCord wore a towel on his head in an effort to conceal his identity.
When deputies interviewed McCord on the side of the road, he allegedly gave them a fake name.
Another officer approached, provided McCord’s correct name and then asked him to identify himself.
That’s when McCord told them his actual name, the report said.
Deputies reported they also had to break up a fight that erupted while they were at the Vance home.
The Orangeburg County Detention Center wasn’t able to provide a booking photo of McCord due to a medical issue, according to the records office.
If McCord is convicted, he faces up to life in prison.
