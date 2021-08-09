Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Man killed at Vance party; suspect, 21, charged in death of 62-year-old

A 21-year-old Elloree man is accused of shooting and killing 62-year-old Robin Johnson at a Vance party on Sunday.

Khaaliq Rejae McCord, of Carriage Hill Road, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and giving false information to law enforcement.

Deputies were called to a Compton Court home at about 1:15 a.m. in response to a shooting incident, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

They found Johnson on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head, the report states.

Witnesses claimed McCord shot Johnson. They said the two did not have any disagreement prior to the shooting.

A witness told deputies that McCord panicked after he allegedly shot Johnson and the gun jammed.

The witness also claimed McCord handed the silver and black pistol to another witness. That witness threw the gun down on the ground.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The witnesses claimed McCord left on foot and one of his gray Air Jordan sneakers was in the Compton Court roadway.

Deputies spotted McCord walking near the 1200 block of Old Number Six Highway, just west of Santee in the Parler community around 1:30 a.m.