Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Man injured in shooting; gang-related incident alleged

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times on Cannon Bridge Road around midnight on Saturday, according to an incident report. The report alleges the shooting was gang-related.

Regional Medical Center staff called deputies to the hospital when the injured man walked into the emergency department.

Deputies didn’t find any shell casings on Cannon Bridge Road where the injured man said the shooting occurred.

In other reports:

• A 30-year-old Eutawville man was shot early Tuesday morning as he walked down Yearling Drive, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The injured man was discovered by a resident of nearby Zone Avenue who heard him yelling for help.

The man told rescuers that he was walking on Yearling Drive just after 2 a.m. when he heard a gunshot and realized he was struck by a bullet. The bullet hit the man’s left side, just above his waist.

Emergency crews medivacked him to a trauma center in North Charleston.

• A man burglarized a woman’s Kim Street home in Cordova while she was sleeping on Saturday morning, according to an incident report.

She was asleep on the couch when the man entered her home through a window.

She woke up to find him pointing a handgun at her and demanding her purse, the report said. The man took the woman’s purse.

The woman called for help at 5:36 a.m.

A K-9 deputy attempted to track the man’s location, but wasn’t successful.

• Aleem Aqeel Keitt, 24, of 2119 Old Edisto Drive, Orangeburg, is facing one count of first-degree burglary after he allegedly broke into Don’s Auto Electric on Friday. The business is located at 2215 Old Edisto Drive.

When an employee arrived at the business on Friday morning, he noticed someone had forced their way inside and stole the following items: a 35-gallon metal drum, a floor jack, a handcart and six to eight sets of keys belonging to customers’ vehicles.

The business’s surveillance system showed a man on the premises at 1 a.m.

Investigators with the burglary taskforce followed tire tracks of the handcart to a nearby residence.

On the front porch of the home, deputies claimed they located the stolen handcart and barrel.

According to the incident report, the suspect wouldn’t leave the home when deputies ordered him.

When more deputies arrived, the man exited the home and law enforcement took him into custody without incident.

He remains jailed at the Orangeburg County Detention Center. A circuit judge may consider setting his bond at a later date.

If convicted, Keitt faces up to life in prison.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.