Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A 39-year-old man claims his girlfriend’s ex hit him with an ax, leaving him with a cut on his arm, according to an incident report.

The incident happened at 8 p.m. Thursday at a home on Five Chop Road near Orangeburg.

The man and his girlfriend were staying with her ex temporarily because the man’s home doesn’t have electricity, the woman told officers.

She and the man were in the yard when her ex allegedly exited his home and accused the pair of stealing drugs.

The couple began to gather their belongings and the ex-boyfriend became more upset, according to the incident report.

The woman alleges her ex then picked up an ax and struck the man in the arm.

She also claims her ex approached her with the ax, pushed her to the ground and ordered her to drop her bag.

She dropped the bag and the ex-boyfriend allegedly walked away with it. The woman said the bag contained about $1,000 in white gold and silver jewelry as well as $150 in cash.

She ran out of the yard and called 911 immediately.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the injured man to MUSC-Orangeburg for treatment.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety assisted the sheriff’s office.

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A man reported on Friday morning that someone stole his handgun and extended magazine from the glovebox of his car, according to an incident report.

The man told officers that he’d let an associate ride in his car on Wednesday.

When he checked his glovebox on Friday for his camo-wrapped Canik TPI 9 mm, with an extended magazine, it wasn’t there. The gun and magazine are valued around $450.

The man says he now can’t reach his friend.