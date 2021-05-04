Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Man faces two attempted murder charges

A 23-year-old Holly Hill man is accused of shooting at people in two vehicles in Vance on Monday.
Dewayne Montrell Davis, of 305 Bim Street, is facing two counts each of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
A woman called 911 around 12:40 a.m.to report that someone shot her vehicle, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
She told deputies she and her son were on the way home when the shooting incident occurred on Gatlin Street. They were not injured.
She said that a man followed them home.
That man reported his vehicle was also shot. He was not injured either.
Both the man and the woman told deputies that they suspected Davis was the shooter and claimed that he’d called them multiple times prior to the incident. The man and woman claimed Davis had driven by their homes before the shooting.
The woman told deputies the shooter was inside a burgundy Infiniti G35. She claims she sold Davis a burgundy Infiniti G35.
While deputies were speaking to the man and woman, one of the deputies noticed a burgundy Infiniti G35 drive past the woman’s home.
Deputies pursued the vehicle and discovered it wrecked in a field off of Noel Drive in Vance.
While deputies waited for an S.C. Highway Patrol trooper to arrive at the scene of the wrecked vehicle, they noticed two men sitting on the front porch of a Noel Drive residence.
Deputies say one of the men was Davis and the other was his passenger.
The passenger had scratches on his back, the report states.
Deputies took Davis into custody without incident. They did not arrest the passenger.
Davis is being held without bond at the Orangeburg County Detention Center. A circuit judge may consider setting his bond at a later date.
If convicted of attempted murder, Davis faces up to 30 years in prison on each count.
Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.