Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A man claims his girlfriend’s brother and two other males robbed him at gunpoint last week, according to an incident report.

He said the robbery occurred at 12:30 p.m. April 6 at an Orangeburg County home. The man and his girlfriend were in the home.

At some point, the girlfriend’s 17-year-old brother, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old entered the home, the report said.

After a while, the 17-year-old and 23-year-old stood in the doorway of the home while the 24-year-old allegedly pointed a gun to the man’s head.

The man told deputies that the 24-year-old ordered him to stand up and empty his pockets.

The 24-year-old allegedly said, “You already know what it is. Put your hands on the wall.”

The man emptied his pockets of bank cards, an identification card and $1,300 in cash.

The gunman allegedly took four gold chains from around the man’s neck and removed two rings from his fingers.

As the males left, the gunman allegedly pointed his weapon at the girlfriend and said, “I’ll blow everybody in this b - - - -.”

The males got into a beige Honda Civic and fled the scene, the report said.

In other reports:

• A Vance man reported Monday that someone stole his 2020 burgundy and gray Yamaha Raptor 700 ATV that was parked and chained under a Shuler Belt Road carport in the Providence community.

The value of the Raptor is $11,000.

• Someone stole a 2016 white Honda coupe parked at Coach Road home in Holly Hill on April 6.

The owner left the keys inside of the car, the report said.

The car is valued at $14,000.

• A 9 mm Beretta pistol and $120 cash were stolen from a Honda Accord parked at Allied Air Enterprises, located at 355 Millennium Drive in Orangeburg, on April 6.

The car belonged to an employee and the theft occurred while he was working, the report said.

The value of the gun and cash is $520.