Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Man claims girlfriend choked him

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A man claims his girlfriend struck him with a vehicle and choked him on Saturday afternoon, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The man called deputies to the Citgo/Quick Store, located at 1456 Charleston Highway, in Orangeburg.

The man reported he was walking from a friend’s house to the gas station when his girlfriend pulled up and tried to talk with him.

The man didn’t “have any words” for the woman and she became upset, the report states.

The man alleges he was walking away from her vehicle when she placed the vehicle in drive and struck him.

The man continued to the store and sat down at a table.

His girlfriend then entered the business while yelling and cursing at the man, he said.

He also alleged that she grabbed him around his neck and began to choke him.

He claims she reached into one of his pockets and removed his phone and house key before she fled.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

In other reports:

• Someone burglarized a Cordova man’s home and set his mattress on fire just before 5 p.m. Friday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The Rivermont Road man said he came home from work and noticed that someone stole his black portable speaker and $200 in cash.

In addition, his mattress was on fire, but he was able to extinguish it.

Deputies discovered an extension cord running from the man’s residence to a vacant home next door.

At the vacant residence, someone had plugged a phone charger into the extension cord.

• A 2003 black Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen from a Branchdale Highway residence, near Holly Hill, on Sunday.

It has noticeable front-end damage and is inoperable.

Deputies noticed fresh drag marks from where someone appeared to have removed the Tahoe from the yard.

The Tahoe owner said it’s valued at $10,000.

• A woman claims someone stole her a Canik TP9 Elite handgun on Sunday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

A woman said she left her handgun in a male friend’s car when he dropped her off at home.

The friend called her about 30 minutes later, claiming he was assaulted and the attackers stole the gun.

Deputies haven’t been able to reach the woman’s friend, the report said.

• Just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday, an Elloree woman discovered her home had been burglarized.

She called deputies to her Tee Vee Road residence.

