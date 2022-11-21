Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Man claims car, AR-15 stolen

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A man claims that his car and AR-15 disappeared while he was inside of the Quick Pantry, located at 3796 North Road outside Orangeburg, according to an incident report.

The incident happened around 6:18 p.m. Friday.

The man told deputies that he picked up a friend’s brother at a Slab Landing Road residence. They then picked up a friend of the passenger.

When they arrived at the gas station, the man went inside. When he looked outside, he noticed the car wasn’t there.

The car, a 2001 black Lexus GS300, contained a black Stag Arms AR-15 rifle in the trunk.

The man’s girlfriend claimed that one of the passengers reached out to her through social media. The passenger claimed the other passenger held him at gunpoint and told him to get out of the man’s car.

The value of the car and rifle is $3,100.

In other reports:

• Someone stole a 2009 red Lexus LS460 from a Moncks Corner Road yard in Eutawville in the early morning hours of Sunday.

The car owner told deputies he still had both of the car’s key fobs in his possession.

The car has tinted windows and aftermarket 22-inch chrome wheels.

The Lexus is valued at $15,000.

• A Corona Drive woman in Orangeburg called deputies to her apartment on Sunday after someone threw eggs at her backdoor and windows, according to a report.

She told the deputy that when she went outside, she saw children from the neighborhood running away.