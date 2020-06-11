Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Man charged with shooting woman

A Rowesville man is accused of shooting a woman on June 3.
Philip Russell Saldano, 41, of 920 Calhoun St., is facing the following charges: attempted murder, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a felony.
Orangeburg County deputies arrested him on Wednesday.
Investigators also charged Saldano in an April 6 incident where he allegedly broke the same woman’s hand and struck her in the head multiple times, which caused her to have a dental injury.
He’s facing the charge of third-degree domestic violence in that incident.
In the June 3 incident, the woman initially reported she injured herself when her firearm accidentally discharged, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
Orangeburg County EMS transported her to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.
After further questioning, the woman alleged that Saldano fired at her five times while she was attempting to flee from him near the intersection of Church Street and Oil Mill Street in Rowesville.
One of those shots struck the woman in her right foot.
Warrants accuse Saldano of preventing the woman from freely moving while he held a 9mm Taurus firearm to her head. He also allegedly threatened to kill her and her family if she called law enforcement.
Saldano has multiple felony drug convictions.
Most recently, he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute scheduled drugs and two counts of obtaining prescription drugs by fraud in July 2017.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to four years in prison, but gave him credit for having already served 324 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
If he’s convicted of attempted murder, Saldano faces up to 30 years in prison.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.