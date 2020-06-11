Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Man charged with shooting woman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Rowesville man is accused of shooting a woman on June 3.

Philip Russell Saldano, 41, of 920 Calhoun St., is facing the following charges: attempted murder, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a felony.

Orangeburg County deputies arrested him on Wednesday.

Investigators also charged Saldano in an April 6 incident where he allegedly broke the same woman’s hand and struck her in the head multiple times, which caused her to have a dental injury.

He’s facing the charge of third-degree domestic violence in that incident.

In the June 3 incident, the woman initially reported she injured herself when her firearm accidentally discharged, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Orangeburg County EMS transported her to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

After further questioning, the woman alleged that Saldano fired at her five times while she was attempting to flee from him near the intersection of Church Street and Oil Mill Street in Rowesville.

One of those shots struck the woman in her right foot.