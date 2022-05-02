Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Man charged with grand larceny; report: stolen truck carried stolen goods

A 37-year-old Ehrhardt man is accused of using a stolen truck to cart off items stolen from a Bowman shed.

Floyd Wesley Craven III, of St. Johns Church Road, is charged with grand larceny valued $10,000 or more, first-offense third-degree burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

A Bowman man noticed that someone was leaving his neighbor’s Vance Road driveway with multiple items in a red pickup truck around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The Bowman man sent photos of the driver and truck to his neighbor. The neighbor said the items in the truck were from his shed.

The neighbor followed the truck into the town of Bowman and saw a state trooper on the side of the road.

The neighbor explained the situation to the trooper, the report states.

The trooper followed truck down Charleston Highway toward Interstate 95.

The trooper used a stun gun and deployed pepper spray on the suspect before taking him into custody.

Craven is wanted by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office and the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.

The truck was reported stolen to the Camden Police Department.

At the time of the incident, Craven was out on bond for Dec. 26, 2018 enhanced shoplifting and conspiracy charges.

He and Jennifer Lynn Schwartz Parker, 38, of Horseshoe Drive, Moncks Corner, were accused of stealing jewelry from Walmart on North Road in Orangeburg

Parker faced a shoplifting and a conspiracy charge.

She pleaded guilty to shoplifting on June 19, 2019. As part of her plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed her charge of conspiracy.

If convicted of his latest charges, Craven faces up to 10 years in prison.

