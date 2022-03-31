Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Man charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 20-year-old Batesburg man is accused of sexual battery of a child under age 11, according to a warrant.

Julio Moses Silva, of 408 Galleon Road, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He was taken into custody on Tuesday.

The alleged incident took place in June 2018 when Silva was 16.

A child made the allegations to an adult in November 2021.

Silva remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center without bond.

A circuit judge may consider setting his bond at a later date.

In an unrelated report, an Orangeburg man is accused of breaking into two coin vaults at the Edisto Wash and Go, located at 2414 Old Edisto Drive in Orangeburg, on March 26, 2020.

About $35 in coins were stolen during the incident.

The incident was recorded on the business’s surveillance system, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dallas Olin Funchess, 41, of 155 Cavalier Drive, is charged with safecracking, malicious injury to personal property and possession of tools capable of being used in a crime. He was taken into custody Monday.

Funchess remains in jail. Orangeburg County Magistrate Derrick Dash set his bond at $4,500 cash or surety.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A woman claims her ex-boyfriend shot at her current boyfriend’s truck on Wednesday afternoon, according to an ODPS incident report.

The woman was walking her dog in a Henley Street backyard when she allegedly witnessed her ex-boyfriend come from the side of a neighbor’s residence.

She claimed her ex-boyfriend fired a gun at her current boyfriend’s truck and threatened him.

The ex fled the scene before officers arrived.

A neighbor reported hearing four gunshots.

Officers collected two .380-caliber shell casings from the neighbor’s yard.

Bullets damaged the truck’s rear driver’s door and tire.

In an unrelated report, a 19-year-old Orangeburg man has been taken into custody on a Lexington County charge of breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

He was taken into custody during a patrol of the rear parking lot at the Prince of Orange Mall, located at 2390 Chestnut Street. He was in the backseat of a vehicle parked there.

