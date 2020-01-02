A man is accused of assaulting a woman and stealing her vehicle less than a day after he was released from prison, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
“Apparently the years he served for a previous charge didn’t teach him much,” Ravenell said. “But it looks like he’ll get another chance to attend class.”
Lamar Barnes, 29, of Gadsden, has been charged with carjacking by force with great bodily injury.
The Richland County man was released from prison on Tuesday after serving a sentence for another incident involving taking a car and an assault, according to the sheriff’s office.
By early Wednesday, Barnes was back in jail on similar charges after an Orangeburg County woman reported her car was stolen.
“In less than 12 hours, he’s charged with the same thing again,” Lt. Randall Day told the court.
The woman said that she drove to Barnes’s Richland County residence to pick him up for a trip to her parent’s home for a New Year’s Day visit.
However, as they neared the residence, Barnes allegedly became agitated and struck the woman with such force that he caused multiple lacerations to her face.
He’s accused of speeding off in the woman’s car.
While deputies were with the woman, they learned her car had been wrecked at a location near the town of North.
Deputies claim an intoxicated Barnes crashed the woman’s car into several trees at a Parkwood Drive residence a few miles outside of North. Damage is estimated at $5,000.
Barnes allegedly attempted several times to delay his return to jail by scuffling with the deputies.
During a hearing on Thursday, Orangeburg County Magistrate Don West granted a motion by Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies and victim’s advocates that bond be denied on Barnes.
