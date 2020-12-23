Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Man accused of threatening judge

A Berkeley County man who allegedly threatened a judge was taken into custody on Wednesday, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

“For some reason, this individual thought it a good idea to threaten a sitting circuit court judge,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release. “He’s going to get some serious time to think about this.”

Ravenell said 35-year-old Altony Brooks of St. Stephen has been charged with threatening the life, person or family of a public official.

The sheriff’s office alleges that Brooks called the office of a judge on Oct. 16 to object to ruling made against him.

Brooks allegedly then used racial slurs while threatening to “bring all his friends,” which he said number from 100 to 1,000 “to take care of the victim in any possible way,” according to the report.

Brooks was taken into custody on Wednesday at a Berkeley County residence by Berkeley County Sheriff's deputies and agents with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

Brooks faces up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine if he’s convicted.

