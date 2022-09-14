Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Man accused of texting obscene photo to teen

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 36-year-old St. Matthews man is accused of texting a nude photo to a 17-year-old.

Quentin Nashard Parker, of 93 Sugar Maple Road, is facing charges of criminal solicitation of a minor and dissemination obscenity unlawfully. He was taken into custody on Monday.

The charges stem from text messages he allegedly sent the teen between June 30 and July 8.

Warrants claim he sent the teen a nude photo with “the intent to persuade the victim to engage in sexual activity.”

Warrants also allege that Parker requested his accuser to “keep their communication a secret from her parents.”

The teen reported the alleged incident on July 15.

The teen said she and Parker had been communicating with each other off and on beginning on June 30 and that he sent her money to help pay for a hair appointment, according to the incident report.

The report also alleges that Parker called the teen’s father admitting to what he’d done and apologizing.

Parker is free on a $10,000 bond set by Orangeburg County Magistrate James Rickenbacker.

If convicted, Parker faces up to 10 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Someone stole a Sony PlayStation 5 from an Autumn Street home on Monday.

The value of the entertainment system is $1,300.

In an unrelated report, items were stolen from an unlocked car parked at an event venue located at 1535 Russell Street on Friday.

The stolen items include a Michael Kors purse, a Michael Kors wallet, $300 in cash and an electronic notebook.

The value of the stolen items is $600.