Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Man accused of stabbing bus passengers

A man is accused of stabbing passengers on a Greyhound bus until they were able to subdue him, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Juan Antonio Gomez Barrales, 53, of Cosgrove Avenue, North Charleston, is facing three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He also has a Summerville address.

The incident took place around 8 p.m. Saturday on Five Chop Road, a few miles outside of Orangeburg.

Witnesses said that, earlier in the evening, Barrales was “pacing back and forth at the bus station in Charleston and tried to get in front of the line, but the bus driver stopped him.”

Later, two men napping on the bus woke up to find the suspect holding a cutting tool, the report said.

The suspect allegedly stabbed them.

A 47-year-old North Charleston man had one stab wound to his neck and another to his right shoulder.

A 51-year-old St. Louis, Missouri, man had one stab wound each to his wrist, right arm and left cheek.

A 19-year-old North Charleston man had a knife with him and held it to the suspect’s neck while he, the two injured men and other passengers subdued the suspect, the report said.

When deputies got to the bus, they ordered the suspect out and to the ground.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the 47-year-old man, the 51-year-old man and Gomez Barrales to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Orangeburg County Magistrate James Rickenbacker set Gomez Barrales’ bond at $25,000 cash or surety on the charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. A circuit judge will determine bond on the three attempted murder charges at a later date.

Gomez Barrales remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison on each count of attempted murder.