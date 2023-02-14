A Williston man is accused of forcing a 12-year-old girl to engage in sex acts.

Clint Jay Wood, of Chester Street, is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor between 11 and 14 years of age.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies took him into custody on Friday.

Wood’s charge stems from a report made by his accuser’s mother back in August 2022.

A warrant alleges that Wood began to sexually batter the child when she was 7. The most recent abuse allegedly occurred when she was 12.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Don West set Wood’s bond at $50,000 cash or surety.

Wood posted bond the same day.

If convicted, Wood faces up to 20 years in prison.