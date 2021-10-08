Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Man accused of punching, kicking wife

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A 52-year-old Lexington man is accused of punching and kicking his wife in the presence of a deputy, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

George Anthony Sharpe, of 1208 Whetstone Road, is charged with first-degree domestic violence.

The deputy responded to a call about a domestic disturbance at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Super 8 motel at 3608 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg.

The door to the motel room was open. The deputy entered and saw Sharpe standing over the wife, who was on the bathroom floor, according to the report.

The deputy alleges “Mr. Sharpe was kicking and stomping” his wife “while she was lying defenseless on the bathroom floor crying.”

The deputy ordered Sharpe to get on the ground. He then took Sharpe into custody and called EMS for Sharpe’s wife.

Sharpe and his wife gave conflicting stories about what led up to the altercation.

As the wife finished providing a statement to a deputy, Sharpe said he thought he was going to “have another stroke,” the report states.