Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Man accused of pistol-whipping woman

A woman is receiving medical treatment after a man allegedly pistol-whipped her 10 times on Sunday morning.

Marquis Diondre Stevenson, 28, of 229 Jenson Court, is facing charges of first-degree burglary, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, first-offense possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and first-offense trafficking in ecstasy.

According to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, Stevenson and the mother of his children had an argument on Saturday night.

The woman went to a family member’s home for the evening.

The next morning, Stevenson allegedly fired a gun three times outside of the relative’s home.

Stevenson allegedly forced his way into the rear door of the home and headed to a bedroom in search of the mother of his children. A relative ran out of the home and called 911.

The relative then called out the name of the mother of the man’s children.

She came to the rear door and was “covered in blood with a head injury,” the relative told deputies.

The injured woman attempted to stop the bleeding with a dress.

A child was in the home during the incident and told deputies the gunman entered the bedroom and then the closet where he found the woman.

The child hid under the bed.

The injured woman claims the man pistol-whipped her 10 times before he left.

She has injuries to her hands and head. Orangeburg County EMS took her to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Deputies took Stevenson into custody on Wednesday.

When they searched Stevenson’s home, they allegedly found marijuana and 26.6 grams of ecstasy.

An Orangeburg County magistrate deferred Stevenson’s bond to a circuit judge, who may consider setting it at a later date.

Stevenson’s past includes shooting and killing Semaj Randolph, 20, of Jamison Avenue on Aug. 4, 2014.

The sheriff’s office charged Stevenson with murder, but he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter instead on Aug. 11, 2015.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced Stevenson to 20 years in prison, suspended to three years in prison and five years of probation.

If convicted of the most severe charge from Sunday’s incident, Stevenson faces up to life in prison.