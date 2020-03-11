Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Man accused of molesting teen

A man is accused of molesting a 13-year-old, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“In no way is this OK either morally, ethically nor legally. A child should be able to feel safe in the company of an adult – and he took advantage of that trust,” Ravenell said in a release.

Gumercindo Miguel, 47, has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with allegations from last year.

In May 2019, an Orangeburg County family reported their 13-year-old daughter had been sexually molested a few months prior.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Miguel was taken into custody on Monday.

During Wednesday’s bond hearing, family members told the court Miguel had lived with them at one time for about four years.

Citing the possibility of Miguel’s being a flight risk, lead investigator Kesha Gilliard asked the court to deny bond.

However, bond was set at $150,000 cash or surety with GPS monitoring should Miguel make bond.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 9