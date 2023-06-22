A 63-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of encouraging his dog to attack another.

“After we had made initial contact in what would be an animal control case, we were more than happy to assist when those officers got in touch with us,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

“We have since made an arrest, but I’m saddened to see an animal treated this way and treated this way on purpose,” he said.

John Glover Jr. of Woods Street has been charged with ill treatment of animals and animal fighting/baiting.

Deputies were called to Woods Street in reference to a dog being attacked by another.

Orangeburg County Animal Control officers then requested assistance from sheriff’s office investigators, who obtained warrants for an arrest.

The sheriff’s office says the June 13 incident was captured on video.

The video appears to show a stray dog asleep on a lawn.

Investigators believe the security video shows a man encouraging his pit bull to attack the stray dog with statements like, “Get him, kill him, (expletive) him up!”

If convicted, Glover faces up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine for animal fighting alone. The charge of ill treatment is also a felony and carries a minimum penalty of 180 days in prison and up to five years in prison if he’s convicted.