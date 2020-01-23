Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A 32-year-old Summerville man allegedly sent nude and partially clothed photos of a woman to nearly 20 people, according to an incident report.
Charles Faulling, of 303 Sinclair Road, is charged with dissemination, procuring or promotion of obscenity unlawful.
The woman told deputies about the incident on Jan. 14.
She alleged that Faulling sent nude and partially clothed photos of her in a group text message to her and about 20 other people.
She showed deputies the message and it appeared that it was sent from Faulling’s cellphone number.
If convicted, Faulling faces up to five years in prison and a fine of $10,000.
Magistrate Robert Lake set Faulling’s bond at $10,000 cash or surety. He ordered Faulling not to have any contact with the woman.
Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
Andrae & Co. jewelers, located at 1135 Russell St., is missing 11 gold chains worth about $10,000 after a shoplifting incident on Wednesday, according to an incident report.
An employee said the crime occurred as she was filling the display cases at the start of the business day. She had a cart containing the gold chains.
A man and woman entered the store. The man asked if he could have his watch’s battery replaced and a ring band repaired.
The employee left the man standing at the display counter as she sat at a computer console to generate a quote for the repair work.
Once the computer was ready to generate the quote, the man changed his mind and no longer needed the repairs.
The man and woman left the store and entered an unknown vehicle.
The employee then realized the chains were gone. She believes the man reached over and took the chains that were in the cart.
The chains are described as 17 to 20 inches in length. Nine were rope chains, one was wheat style and another was designer double curved, the report states.
In an unrelated incident, a Columbia Road man called officers at 7:27 a.m. Tuesday when he realized someone rummaged through his truck and stole the following: a Dell laptop computer, a camouflaged Kurt Busch beer book bag and First Citizens checkbook.
He told officers he likely left his vehicle unlocked overnight.
The value of the stolen items is $1,100.
