Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Man accused of criminal sexual conduct with minor

A 33-year-old man is accused of performing sex acts on a teenage girl in Orangeburg County.

Antonio Bethea Rasberry, 33, of St. George, is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 11 and 14.

The minor alleges that Rasberry had been engaging in a sex act with her without her consent, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

She told her mother that the alleged sex abuse began when she was 13.

The girl used her phone to record video of a person she alleges is a nude Rasberry standing in her presence, the report said. She sent the video to her mother and the mother showed it to investigators.

An investigator claims that when he reached out to Rasberry, that Rasberry “used an excited utterance by saying, ‘I did not touch her’” before deputies could question him about the allegations.

The case remains under investigation.

If convicted, Rasberry faces up to 20 years in prison.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators took Rasberry into custody Saturday.

He remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center without bond. A circuit judge may consider setting Rasberry’s bond at a later date.

