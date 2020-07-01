Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Man accused of breaking into woman’s home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A Walterboro man is accused of breaking into a Vance woman’s home with his face half-covered by a towel, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The woman had a restraining order against the suspect.

David Thomas Blocker, 50, of 18 Edward Road, is charged with first-degree burglary. He was taken into custody on Monday.

According to the incident report, the woman reported that she was asleep in her bed when her dog began to growl at 1:35 a.m. on June 23.

She sat up in her bed, put on her glasses and saw someone inside her residence by the back door.

She yelled to the intruder, “I will shoot you!”

The intruder left and she called 911.

The woman and a deputy reviewed her home’s surveillance footage. It showed a man, with a towel over his head but not completely covering his face, going into the woman’s unlocked back door.

She told the deputy that the man was Blocker, the report said.

The woman wasn’t harmed in the incident.