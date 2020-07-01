Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Man accused of breaking into woman’s home

Orangeburg County
A Walterboro man is accused of breaking into a Vance woman’s home with his face half-covered by a towel, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The woman had a restraining order against the suspect.
David Thomas Blocker, 50, of 18 Edward Road, is charged with first-degree burglary. He was taken into custody on Monday.
According to the incident report, the woman reported that she was asleep in her bed when her dog began to growl at 1:35 a.m. on June 23.
She sat up in her bed, put on her glasses and saw someone inside her residence by the back door.
She yelled to the intruder, “I will shoot you!”
The intruder left and she called 911.
The woman and a deputy reviewed her home’s surveillance footage. It showed a man, with a towel over his head but not completely covering his face, going into the woman’s unlocked back door.
She told the deputy that the man was Blocker, the report said.
The woman wasn’t harmed in the incident.
If convicted of first-degree burglary, Blocker faces up to life in prison.
Blocker remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center after a magistrate deferred his bond to a circuit court.
A Jeep was stolen while the owner was shopping at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet at 1462 Chestnut Street on Tuesday afternoon.
The owner left the 2001 blue Jeep Cherokee unlocked, but had the key with him while he shopped, the report said.
An officer reviewed the store’s surveillance video and watched someone arrive in a vehicle, exit a passenger door and then get inside of the Jeep and drive it away at 4:46 p.m.
The value of the stolen vehicle is $2,700.
