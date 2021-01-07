Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Man accused of breaking into 32 storage units

The vehicle’s Sirius XM system notified law enforcement of its location.

Officers found the vehicle parked at the apartments on George Street at about 7:30 p.m. When they attempted to make a traffic stop, the vehicle sped away.

The chase went from George Street to Public Street and then onto Chestnut Street.

The vehicle traveled at 60 mph through medium to heavy traffic conditions, the report said.

It then made a left turn onto College Street, ran through a stop sign and continued onto Crawford Street and Ashley Street.

Once on Ashley Street, the vehicle continued to run through stop signs until it reached Alva Street.

Finally, the vehicle disregarded the stop sign at Alva Street and Goff Avenue and slow-rolled into a tree stump.

All of the occupants fled from the vehicle. They left the keys inside of it.

“The vehicle did show signs of drug use. All seatbelts were fastened improperly and the suspects were sitting on the shoulder and lap belts,” the report states.

A wrecker took the vehicle back to Richland County. The value of the vehicle is $17,500.

