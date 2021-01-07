Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Man accused of breaking into 32 storage units

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A Marietta, S.C. man is accused of cutting locks and breaking into 32 storage units in Orangeburg.
Willis Earl Hartin, 33, of 268 Cherokee Lane, is facing 32 counts of violent second-degree burglary, according to warrants against him.
A warrant also alleges Hartin admitted he burglarized the units.
The owner of Budget Mini Storage at 1698 Joe S. Jeffords Highway called law enforcement on Jan. 2 after he noticed someone burglarized 32 storage units, an incident report said.
Multiple surveillance cameras at the site recorded the burglaries.
Officials believe someone may have cut the fence and razor wire at the business to gain access.
Hartin was taken into custody Wednesday. The incident remains under investigation.
If Hartin is convicted of violent second-degree burglary, he faces a maximum of 15 years on each count.
Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
A 2020 Toyota Corolla reported stolen out of Richland County was recovered after a chase on Wednesday night, according to an incident report.
The vehicle’s Sirius XM system notified law enforcement of its location.
Officers found the vehicle parked at the apartments on George Street at about 7:30 p.m. When they attempted to make a traffic stop, the vehicle sped away.
The chase went from George Street to Public Street and then onto Chestnut Street.
The vehicle traveled at 60 mph through medium to heavy traffic conditions, the report said.
It then made a left turn onto College Street, ran through a stop sign and continued onto Crawford Street and Ashley Street.
Once on Ashley Street, the vehicle continued to run through stop signs until it reached Alva Street.
Finally, the vehicle disregarded the stop sign at Alva Street and Goff Avenue and slow-rolled into a tree stump.
All of the occupants fled from the vehicle. They left the keys inside of it.
“The vehicle did show signs of drug use. All seatbelts were fastened improperly and the suspects were sitting on the shoulder and lap belts,” the report states.
A wrecker took the vehicle back to Richland County. The value of the vehicle is $17,500.
