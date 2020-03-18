Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Man accused of benefiting from Eutawville burglaries

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A Moncks Corner man is accused of knowing about two Eutawville burglaries before they happened and then benefitting from the sale of the stolen items.
Howard Douglas Hayes Jr., 45, of 328 Buttonwood Lane, is facing two counts each of criminal conspiracy and accessory before the fact to a felony.
The burglaries took place on Chokeberry Circle on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, 2019. Residents reported their golf carts stolen.
Warrants say co-defendants in the case provided audio and video statements to investigators about Hayes’ alleged involvement in the burglaries.
Others already charged in the case include: Wade Carson Hampton Jr., 53, of 2162 Ridge Church Road, Summerville and Roy Wilson Roberts, 48, of 125 Chokeberry Circle, Eutawville. Both are facing charges of criminal conspiracy, third-degree burglary, malicious injury to real property and grand larceny.
Christopher Douglas Peagler, 31, of 2227 Unity Road, Holly Hill is facing the charges of criminal conspiracy, first-degree burglary, grand larceny and malicious injury to real property.
In addition to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charges, Hayes is facing the following charges from the S.C. Highway Patrol: first-offense failure to stop for blue light, second-offense driving under the influence less than .10 blood alcohol concentration and second-offense driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI.
Troopers charged Hayes on Saturday, March 14. He appeared before Orangeburg County Magistrate Peggy Doremus on Sunday.
In a separate incident, a Dragstrip Road man in North is missing his 2012 white EZ Go golf cart. The theft took place sometime on Tuesday before 11 a.m.
The golf cart has oversized tires, a lift kit and a rear flip seat.
The battery charger was also missing.
The value of the stolen items is $3,600.
