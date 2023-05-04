A Harleyville man is accused of falsely presenting himself as a Federal Emergency Management Agency representative and conning a woman into giving him $3,000 in cash.

Jasper Antwan Goodwin, 40, of 549 Spring Branch Road, is charged with one count of obtaining signature under false pretenses valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

He was taken into custody on Thursday.

A Columbia woman reported on March 27 that she and other people met Goodwin at a church on Larkin Drive in Orangeburg on multiple occasions, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Goodwin allegedly represented himself as a FEMA agent. He’s accused of asking the woman and others to give him a deposit so they could receive federal grants.

The woman claims she gave Goodwin $3,000 cash but she never got a grant.

The woman also claims Goodwin told her and others that he’s a pastor of nine churches.

She says he never showed any type of identification showing that he was a FEMA representative, although he allegedly claimed to be a “FEMA supervisor for disaster relief” in New York, Texas, Louisiana, California and several places in Florida.

Goodwin allegedly used different last names, such as “Brown” and “Young,” and tasked the group with collecting 600 résumés from people.

The woman claims hundreds of other people gave money to Goodwin just as she did, but he’s not facing additional charges.

On Thursday, Orangeburg County Magistrate Rob Clariday set Goodwin’s bond at $3,500 cash or surety.

If convicted, Goodwin is facing up to five years in prison and a court-imposed fine.