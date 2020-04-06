Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Man accused of assaulting, robbing girlfriend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A man is accused of assaulting and robbing his girlfriend in the Holly Hill area last week.

Charles Antwan Smalls, 31, of 119 W. Shockley Ferry Road, Anderson, is charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault and battery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony.

The woman said the incident started as she was sleeping in a Haggerty Road home on the morning of April 1, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Smalls entered the room, she said. The woman claimed he was intoxicated and acting aggressively toward her.

The two got into a verbal altercation that turned physical, the report said.

The woman alleged Smalls punched her multiple times about her body and face. A deputy noticed she had a bruise under her right eye.

Smalls allegedly attempted to strangle her and she tried to fight back.

She also claimed Smalls dragged her around the room while saying he wanted to kill her.

He then allegedly shot at her with what is believed to be a .40-caliber Glock pistol.