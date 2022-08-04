Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Man accused of armed robbery

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 22-year-old Orangeburg man is facing multiple charges following a May 2 armed robbery.

Selik Grequan Johnson, of 1108 Hampton Road, was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Johnson is charged with armed robbery, pointing and presenting a firearm and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

According to an incident report, a man was working on a Russell Street home outside Orangeburg when a silver compact car pulled into the yard.

The car’s passenger got out and asked the man about his Apple watch.

He then asked him for his phone so he could access the watch, the report states.

The man refused and the passenger allegedly pointed a firearm, with a drum magazine, at the man’s head.

The man complied with the demands to give up his watch and phone.

The passenger allegedly shot the pistol in the air while he and the driver fled the scene.

If convicted, Johnson faces up to 30 years in prison.

In an unrelated report, a Rowesville man reported that he thought he smoked laced marijuana.

He told deputies that he’d smoked some marijuana that someone gave him and afterwards it felt like his “head was going to explode.”

Orangeburg County EMS transported him to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 28-year-old Orangeburg man was cited for possession of stolen goods and third-offense driving under suspension on Wednesday.

An officer stopped a Buick on Southland Road because the license plate allegedly didn’t match the car it was on.

The man claimed he’d recently purchased the Buick and didn’t have it registered.

A dispatcher verified the driver had at least two prior driving under suspension convictions and his identification was currently under suspension, the report states.

The officer allegedly found the following items in the car: various lighters in a prescription bottle, a glass pipe with a white powdery residue in it and a small glass bong with a “Rick and Morty” sticker on it.

The officer also reportedly found a blow torch, hacksaw, wrenches, a floor jack and various other tools.