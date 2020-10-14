Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Man accidentally shot self in knee during visit to grandmother’s home

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A North Carolina man accidently shot himself in the knee while he was visiting his grandmother in Orangeburg, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Deputies spoke with the man at the Regional Medical Center on Tuesday morning.

He explained that he was trying to change the trigger in his 9 mm Smith and Wesson firearm and the “recoil spring was really loose,” the report states.

When he went to pick up the firearm, it discharged a bullet into his left knee.

In a separate incident, an Orangeburg County Courthouse employee reported that a caller threatened to bring up to 1,000 friends to “take care” of a circuit court judge.

The man called just before 3 p.m. Tuesday to complain about a ruling by the judge, according to an incident report.

The employee ended the call while the caller “was still hollering,” the report states.

