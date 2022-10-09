Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Let’s be the village; officers finding ways to connect

Law enforcement officers say they’re doing what they can to try to curtail crime in Orangeburg County, but they need the community to step up too.

“I think one of the problems that we’ve got with our young folk is they lack the education that they need in order to move forward,” said Capt. James Green of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at a community meeting held on Sept. 27 at the Orangeburg City Gym.

“I’m not talking about education from the school system, I’m talking about the education of the community,” Green said.

“We’ve got to get back to that village-raise-the-child concept,” he added.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell told the crowd about the “One Toss Initiative” which calls for the community to work toward making areas safe for children to play.

Ravenell said the initiative came about as an unexpected result of an operation at Roosevelt Gardens apartments, located on Presidential Drive.

“There are a lot of good people there, decent people,” Ravenell said.

“Years and years of working myself, what you hear is ‘Roosevelt Gardens is just problems’ but I said, ‘Something’s got to be wrong because I know people out there. Where are these problems coming from?’” Ravenell said.

Command staff and deputies put together an operation of setting up roadblocks at Roosevelt Gardens.

“And we were just locking people up. I think in about three weeks we arrested 30, about 40-something, people for different crimes,” he said.

“And they kept coming and they felt comfortable coming,” Ravenell said.

“I said, ‘Now this is a problem,’” he added.

Ravenell said in one particular area, it was “infested with people who don’t even live there.”

There were “people who just came in and took over and then go back,” Ravenell said.

Ravenell said the first thing he and deputies had to do was gain the trust of the residents of Roosevelt Gardens because they wanted to know, “Why are y’all going to come in and help us?” Ravenell said.

He had a meeting with residents and told them, “I’m not trying to come in and take over, we’re not trying to do that. What I’m going to do is take the Gardens and give it back to you.”

Ravenell said as the operation got underway for a number of days, the suspects continued to come to the apartment complex.

“After a while, I guess they got the word and it got kind of slow,” Ravenell said.

During a slow time, Ravenell saw one of his deputies in a field tossing a football with a couple of the children who lived there.

“And I said, ‘This is crazy. The sheriff is working and a deputy is playing football,’” Ravenell said.

As time went on, the number of children went from two to five.

Then a few more showed up, making it 15.

By the end of the day, about 20 children were playing football with the deputy, he said.

“But that time the next day, guess what, I’m the quarterback,” Ravenell said, “I’m playing football.”

“We had about 70 kids out there playing football at Roosevelt Gardens,” he said.

“We put our guns and everything else away and we were playing ball with some of the kids,” he added.

Ravenell said he and the deputies began talking with the children.

One child told him, “My mom said I could go out to play because the police is here,” Ravenell said.

“This is Orangeburg County, 2021, and he’s got to wait until the police come so he can play. There’s something wrong with that,” Ravenell said.

Ravenell said he walked around the building and saw an older lady come out with a chair, which she set on her little porch.

“With tears in her eyes, crying, she said she was so happy to see the kids out playing,” Ravenell said.

Ravenell said he’s often believed, “Orangeburg needs to get something for the kids to do. But you know what? That changed my saying a little bit,” he said.

“These kids could make do with what they have and play out in that field, but they didn’t feel safe,” he said.

“It’s my job to make it safe,” he added, noting that community members need to do their parts to make it safe too.

“There’s many other ‘Roosevelt Gardens’ in Orangeburg County,” Ravenell said.

“It didn’t take much, but it takes effort,” he said.

“The ‘One Toss Initiative,’ that’s all it took for me to understand that these kids need to have some place to play, but they need some place safe,” he said.

“I’m asking Orangeburg to fall in line,” he added.

Green also noted, “Law enforcement that day was the ‘village’ for the children.”

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is also leading efforts to increase trust between the community and law enforcement and work toward safer areas.

Lead Community Organizer of Serve & Connect Omari Fox said the organization and ODPS are partners in multiple ways to make communities safer.

One of the ways that ODPS and Serve & Connect help the community is through “Greg’s Groceries.”

The non-profit group helps equip law enforcement agencies, such as ODPS, with boxes of groceries that may help a family in need have meals for a few days.

Serve & Connect also assists ODPS in its ROSE events. ROSE is an acronym developed by ODPS that stands for Raising Orangeburg’s Seeds of Excellence, Fox said.

ROSE events included a couple of summertime block parties at parks on Adden Street and Sunnyside Street.

Fox said the events help foster relationships between officers and neighborhoods.

At the block parties, officers grill hamburgers, hotdogs and play games with the children. The block parties are free to those who attend them.

“These are opportunities for resource providers to have a little stronger, deeper reach where the people are,” Fox said.

Another community meeting will be held later this month at the Orangeburg City Gym.