Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigating child’s injuries

OCSO logo new

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office is investigating after an Orangeburg County child needed medical treatment for injuries consistent with a sexual assault, according to an incident report.

The child was taken to a hospital Wednesday afternoon.

It was determined that the child “suffered considerable internal injuries that are consistent with sexual assault,” according to the report.

The juvenile underwent a medical procedure to treat the injury.

Once the child is released from the hospital, it will be placed in emergency protective custody, the report said.

The incident is under investigation by the sheriff’s office's Criminal Investigation Division.

