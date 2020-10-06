 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigating 14-year-old’s death
0 comments
breaking top story

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigating 14-year-old’s death

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
OCSO badge illustration

SANTEE - The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 14-year-old from Santee.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tyler D. Benjamin of Tee Vee Road died at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg on Monday.

"Circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Benjamin are under investigation by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office," Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said. "The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020."

Deputies were called to 3104 Tee Vee Road around 7:48 p.m. Monday evening, according to a sheriff’s office incident report. Tee Vee Road is located off of Antioch Church Road near Santee.

0 comments
0
0
0
43
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bowman Mayor responds to deadly shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News