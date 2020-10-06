Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigating 14-year-old’s death

SANTEE - The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 14-year-old from Santee.

Tyler D. Benjamin of Tee Vee Road died at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg on Monday.

"Circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Benjamin are under investigation by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office," Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said. "The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020."

Deputies were called to 3104 Tee Vee Road around 7:48 p.m. Monday evening, according to a sheriff’s office incident report. Tee Vee Road is located off of Antioch Church Road near Santee.

