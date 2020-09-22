Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigates man’s death in Cordova

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 35-year-old Georgia man whose body was found at a Cordova residence early Saturday morning.

Joseph Dinkins, 35, of Savannah, was pronounced dead at a Kim Street home. He is a former resident of Orangeburg.

Dinkins’ cause of death is pending an autopsy, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

Deputies responded to the Kim Street home around 9:46 a.m. Saturday in response to a shooting incident, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Deputies found a man lying on his back on the stairs of the home with a light blue handgun by his right pocket, according to the report.

Orangeburg County Emergency Medical Services was called to the scene and determined the man was dead.

Deputies conducted a sweep of the residence and found a nickel-plated revolver sitting on a countertop. They then cordoned off the area and designated it as a crime scene.

Deputies spoke with an individual at the scene.

