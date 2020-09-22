 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigates man’s death in Cordova
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigates man’s death in Cordova

{{featured_button_text}}
OCSO illustration
LARRY HARDY/T&D FILES

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 35-year-old Georgia man whose body was found at a Cordova residence early Saturday morning.

Joseph Dinkins, 35, of Savannah, was pronounced dead at a Kim Street home. He is a former resident of Orangeburg.

Dinkins’ cause of death is pending an autopsy, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

Deputies responded to the Kim Street home around 9:46 a.m. Saturday in response to a shooting incident, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Deputies found a man lying on his back on the stairs of the home with a light blue handgun by his right pocket, according to the report.

Orangeburg County Emergency Medical Services was called to the scene and determined the man was dead.

Deputies conducted a sweep of the residence and found a nickel-plated revolver sitting on a countertop. They then cordoned off the area and designated it as a crime scene.

Deputies spoke with an individual at the scene.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bowman Mayor responds to deadly shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News