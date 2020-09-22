Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigates carjacking claim

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office is investing a man’s claim that he was the victim of an armed robbery and a carjacking early Monday morning.

Deputies responded to an armed robbery call at a Judicial Circle residence around 3 a.m. Monday.

The man said he was walking to his mother's Nissan Altima to get a charger when two individuals approached him, struck him with the butt stock of an assault rifle and drove off with the vehicle, according to an incident report. He said they took his keys, cell phone and cell phone charger.

The man told officers he last saw the vehicle heading down Bruin Parkway.

The man suffered injuries to the left side of his face and was transported to the Regional Medical Center.

Officers are investigating the possibility the man took the vehicle without permission and lost control on a curve on Bruin Parkway, the report said. The vehicle collided with a tree.

Officers believe the injuries sustained by the man were not consistent with an assault but with a car accident, according to the report.