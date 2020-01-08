{{featured_button_text}}
Deputies responded to two shooting incidents on Tuesday, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident reports.

The first shooting incident occurred on Yearling Drive in Eutawville around 9:20 p.m.

Five people were at a residence when gunfire erupted. None of them were injured.

One of them told deputies she saw a dark Honda sedan pull up in front of the residence.

She said that a passenger in the vehicle, “rolled his window down, sat on the door from the inside of the vehicle and positioned a rifle on the roof of the vehicle” and opened fire on the residence, the report said.

She told deputies that a coupe arrived behind the Honda before the shooting began, but no one in the coupe took part in the shooting.

The gunfire damaged two vehicles parked at the residence.

At 9:39 p.m., a Vance man reported that he saw two unknown vehicles at the end of his driveway and then heard gunfire erupt.

He told deputies he immediately dropped to the floor and covered his head.

Deputies located 25 bullet holes in the windows and exterior walls of his Cable Avenue home.

They also found 22 spent shell casings of different name brands in the wood line.

Although the man wasn’t injured, his long-haired Chihuahua was hit in the left back paw by a projectile.

