Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Home, vehicle shot

Someone shot a home and a vehicle in Bowman around 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
Two people were inside the house asleep when gunfire erupted.
They weren’t hurt when six bullets struck their home.
Two bullets struck the 2002 Ford Taurus parked at the house.
Deputies recovered several bullet casings from the street in front of the house.
• Two teens allegedly damaged property at Orangeburg Preparatory Schools as they fled deputies, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
Deputies went to the Walmart on North Road at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of attempted vehicle break-ins.
Deputies searched the area for possible suspects. They spotted two teens running on the school’s upper campus.
Both teens managed to get on top of the B-building roof and deputies ordered them to stop, the report said. The teens allegedly continued to run from deputies and jumped on top of a metal awning that covers a walkway.
“The awning was unable to support the weight of the subjects and was damaged when they ran across,” the report states.
Both of the teens jumped from the awning.
Deputies took a 14-year-old into custody while a 16-year-old continued to run, the report said. Deputies took the older teen into custody moments later after a short chase.
Orangeburg County EMS transported the 16-year-old to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Deputies claim the teens damaged a brick wall by using it to climb on top of the building.
The estimated damage is $3,000, the report states.
Deputies transported the teens to the S.C. Department of Justice.
A Bamberg man staying at the Econo Lodge, at 1415 John C. Calhoun Drive, discovered on Monday that someone broke into his 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe and stole a bag containing around 20 broken cellphones and two broken tablets, a brown bag containing his wife’s makeup and jewelry and another bag containing his child’s school books.
The value of the stolen items is $2,150.
