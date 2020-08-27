Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Home, vehicle shot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone shot a home and a vehicle in Bowman around 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Two people were inside the house asleep when gunfire erupted.

They weren’t hurt when six bullets struck their home.

Two bullets struck the 2002 Ford Taurus parked at the house.

Deputies recovered several bullet casings from the street in front of the house.

In other reports:

• Two teens allegedly damaged property at Orangeburg Preparatory Schools as they fled deputies, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Deputies went to the Walmart on North Road at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of attempted vehicle break-ins.

Deputies searched the area for possible suspects. They spotted two teens running on the school’s upper campus.

Both teens managed to get on top of the B-building roof and deputies ordered them to stop, the report said. The teens allegedly continued to run from deputies and jumped on top of a metal awning that covers a walkway.