Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Home, SUV shot

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A home and SUV were shot on Majority Road outside Orangeburg on Monday night.

Four people were inside the home when the shooting occurred, but they weren’t physically injured.

The shooting took place around 11 p.m.

The homeowner said she heard gunfire outside of her home, but didn’t think much of it until Tuesday morning.

A bullet struck an interior wall and the television in the living room. A Chevrolet Trailblazer was also shot.

In other reports:

• Someone stole a black utility landscaping trailer that had been parked at a Lake Edisto Drive home outside Orangeburg on Wednesday.

The trailer is valued at $5,000.

• The following items were reported stolen from an Elder Branch Road home and shed in Cordova on Wednesday: a John Deere lawnmower, a Blue-Point toolbox, a Craftsman toolbox, a double baby stroller, a roll of carpet and a black stand-up fan.

The value of the stolen items is $3,500.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

The catalytic converter was stolen from a Spectrum utility company truck. The theft was reported on Wednesday.

The truck was parked at 1125 Orangeburg Mall Circle.

The value of the catalytic converter is $300.