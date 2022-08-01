Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Hidden thief steals cigarettes; deputy thinks jerky eaten during Dollar General theft

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg Dollar General is missing $800 in cigarettes. A deputy believes the thief hid in the store, eating beef jerky until he had a chance to steal the smokes.

The manager of the Dollar General at 1661 Neeses Highway noticed on Saturday morning that someone broke into the cigarette cabinet.

A large amount of cigarettes was missing, the report states.

A deputy noted there was a power outage in the store beginning at 2:18 a.m. and ending at 5:47 a.m.

Surveillance video then shows a male wearing khaki shorts, short-cut T-shirt and a camouflage hat walked out of the store and into the parking lot, the report states.

A deputy noted, “I checked the rest of the building and found a box of Slim Jim beef jerky snacks that had been eaten, hiding in the back corner of the building behind the stock carts.”

“It appears the suspect came in the store during business and hid in the stockroom, waiting for the clerk to close,” the deputy wrote in the report.

A portion of the report was redacted.

The incident remains under investigation.

In other reports:

• Someone stole the following items from a Willington Drive yard and shed in Orangeburg: a John Deere 1025 tractor, a Craftsman riding lawnmower, a 16-foot utility trailer, a Stihl weed trimmer, a Stihl leaf blower and a Masterbuilt smoker.

The theft was reported on Sunday. The smoker was returned.

The value of the remaining missing items is $35,538.

• A 1989 gray and red Ford F-150 Lariat was reported stolen from a Howell Court yard in Vance on Saturday.

The value of the truck is $3,000.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2000 black Acura TL parked at Palmetto Place Apartments on Friday.

The value of the catalytic converter is $1,200.