Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office responded to several reports of shots being fired in the Orangeburg area on Wednesday, but didn’t find any evidence of gunfire, according to incident reports.

The incidents included:

• A Wilcants Road woman reported seeing people in a silver Kia or Nissan shooting at a man who was running down the street at about 6:25 a.m. The man was wearing all black.

• Someone reported hearing seven gunshots on Congress Lane at 4:19 p.m.

• A concerned citizen reported hearing shots fired just before 5 p.m. in an area of Old Elloree Road.

• Just after 8 p.m., someone reported hearing gunshots on Nance Street.

Also, a Representative Circle woman reported hearing gunfire just after 1 a.m. Thursday. Deputies also weren’t able to find any evidence in that incident.

In a separate incident, a catalytic converter was reported stolen from a 2013 tan Ford Coachman on Wednesday.

The theft took place at a Bamberg Road home in Orangeburg.

The value of the catalytic converter is $500 and damage to the Ford is estimated at $500.