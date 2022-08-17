Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Gunmen rob pedestrian

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Two males toting guns and wearing ski masks robbed a man of his wallet and phone just before 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The man was walking along St. Matthews Road outside Orangeburg when he saw a black BMW in the median.

The occupants said something to him so he waved to them.

He then felt “bad energy” and ran away.

When he got to the Exxon parking lot, located at 3692 St. Matthews Road, the BMW approached him.

The strangers – one carrying a pistol with an extended magazine and the other carrying a weapon with a curved magazine – jumped out of the car and forced him to the ground.

They took his gold necklace, Apple iPhone 11 and wallet.

The man was able to free himself and run to a hotel.

He declined medical attention, but had a scratch on his face along with multiple abrasions to his hands, arms and legs, the report states.

In other reports:

• A man robbed the Dollar General, located at 1661 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg, of 13 Verizon Trac phones, eight cartons of Newport cigarettes, 25 cigar wraps and packs of Hanes underwear and socks.

An employee discovered the theft on Tuesday morning.

Surveillance video showed a male walking around the store but at some point “the suspect disconnected the power box which caused the store to lose power,” the report claims.

The male was wearing a white shirt, a camouflage hat and a backpack.

The value of the stolen items is $1,405.

• A woman reported on Tuesday that someone stole her 7.62-caliber Pioneer Arms polish hellpup AK-47 pistol back in December 2020.

She reported the theft this week at the request of her probation officer.

The gun was stolen from an Old State Road home in Holly Hill.

It is valued at $749.99.

• A 2004 green/tan Mercury Mountaineer was stolen from a residential yard on A Z Road in North on Tuesday.

It is valued at $2,500.

• Someone stole a 1995 white Ford F700 dump truck from a construction site on North Road. It was reported missing Monday.

A pair of pliers was found at the site where the truck was parked.

The owner found his truck in the road with the windows shattered and ignition broken.

He told deputies that he waited for them to arrive, but he eventually left. When he returned to the damaged truck, it was gone.

The value of the truck is $10,000.