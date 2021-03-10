Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Gunmen force way into Holly Hill home

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Two gunmen kicked open a door at a Hopalong Lane home in Holly Hill and held a family at gunpoint, according to an incident report.
The incident took place just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.
A woman told deputies that she and her family members were sitting around talking when the gunmen barged into the home. Four adults and a 2-year-old boy were in the home.
When the gunmen entered, they ordered everyone not to move, she said.
An older woman said one of the gunmen ordered her to go to her room and to remain quiet.
She told deputies that she grabbed her grandson and told the gunmen, “Please don’t shoot my grandbaby, just shoot me.”
One of the gunmen told her that he wouldn’t hurt her or her grandson.
A gunman made one of the women go outside with him. He pointed a gun at her head and claimed the woman’s boyfriend killed one of his family members, the report states.
She said they had the wrong man because her boyfriend wasn’t about that life.
The gunmen then tried to force her into her boyfriend’s car, which was parked behind the home, the report said.
About that same time, another family member pulled into the yard.
When the gunmen saw that, they snatched the keys from the woman and drove off in her boyfriend’s 2018 black Chevrolet Malibu, according to the incident report.
The family described the gunmen as Black males wearing surgical-style face masks.
They said one of the suspects was tall and wore a white, long-sleeve shirt with dark jeans. The other suspect was short and dressed in all black with colorful writing on his shirt.
The value of the vehicle the gunmen took is $10,000.
If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
In unrelated reports:
• Someone stole a 1978 tan Dodge utility truck from a Parker Street residence in Cordova on Tuesday.
The caller reported that someone stole his wife’s vehicle from that location on Sunday, too.
The value of the Dodge truck is $1,000.
• A Palmetto Parkway man in Orangeburg left his 5-by-10 foot wood-floored utility trailer and 20-foot metal ladder out for his dad to pick up on Tuesday. When his dad arrived, the items weren’t there.
The value of the trailer and ladder is $1,200.
• Someone stole a 2002 convertible Porsche 911 from an Old Number Six Highway home in Eutawville. The theft was reported Tuesday.
The vehicle is valued at $12,000.
Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.