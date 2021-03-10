Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Gunmen force way into Holly Hill home

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Two gunmen kicked open a door at a Hopalong Lane home in Holly Hill and held a family at gunpoint, according to an incident report.

The incident took place just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

A woman told deputies that she and her family members were sitting around talking when the gunmen barged into the home. Four adults and a 2-year-old boy were in the home.

When the gunmen entered, they ordered everyone not to move, she said.

An older woman said one of the gunmen ordered her to go to her room and to remain quiet.

She told deputies that she grabbed her grandson and told the gunmen, “Please don’t shoot my grandbaby, just shoot me.”

One of the gunmen told her that he wouldn’t hurt her or her grandson.

A gunman made one of the women go outside with him. He pointed a gun at her head and claimed the woman’s boyfriend killed one of his family members, the report states.

She said they had the wrong man because her boyfriend wasn’t about that life.