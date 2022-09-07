 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Gunman robs hotel clerk

OCSO

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking this person following an armed robbery at an Orangeburg hotel.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

Investigators are seeking the gunman who robbed a clerk at a hotel outside Orangeburg, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“We’ve been given photos of the suspect in this hotel’s parking lot,” Ravenell said in a release. “If anyone has any information on him, please call us.”

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators were called to a Citadel Road hotel after a report of a robbery on Aug. 31.

The clerk said that just after 2 a.m., a light-skinned black male wearing all black entered the lobby of the hotel. He eventually walked behind the customer counter.

The male began to leave after picking up the clerk’s backpack containing personal items, financial transaction cards and a firearm.

When the clerk protested, the male showed her a handgun.

If anyone has any information on the subject or incident, they are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Anyone with information can also submit tips to Crimestoppers from a smart phone or other mobile device by using the P3 Tips app.

