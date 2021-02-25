Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Gun, cash stolen from vehicle

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Someone took the following items from the trunk of a locked vehicle parked on Forest Drive in Orangeburg on Wednesday: a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun, two firearm magazines, .40-caliber ammunition, $25 in change, $150 in one dollar bills, a bottle of Gray Goose vodka, two boxes of Nike Air Jordan sneakers, one box of Nike sneakers and clothes.

The items are valued at $1,783.73.

In unrelated reports:

• The driver of a white Chevrolet Suburban took a 2012 U-Haul ramp trailer from a Gardner Boulevard business in Holly Hill around 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The theft was captured on video surveillance.

The trailer is valued at $3,800.

• Someone burglarized an Elloree home early Wednesday morning and took the following items: a 65-inch flatscreen television, an Apple watch and a Sony Playstation 4 gaming console.

Deputies located two Samsung watches outside of a window where the burglar appeared to have made entry into the Tee Vee Road home.