Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Gun, cash stolen from vehicle

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Someone took the following items from the trunk of a locked vehicle parked on Forest Drive in Orangeburg on Wednesday: a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun, two firearm magazines, .40-caliber ammunition, $25 in change, $150 in one dollar bills, a bottle of Gray Goose vodka, two boxes of Nike Air Jordan sneakers, one box of Nike sneakers and clothes.
The items are valued at $1,783.73.
In unrelated reports:
• The driver of a white Chevrolet Suburban took a 2012 U-Haul ramp trailer from a Gardner Boulevard business in Holly Hill around 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The theft was captured on video surveillance.
The trailer is valued at $3,800.
• Someone burglarized an Elloree home early Wednesday morning and took the following items: a 65-inch flatscreen television, an Apple watch and a Sony Playstation 4 gaming console.
Deputies located two Samsung watches outside of a window where the burglar appeared to have made entry into the Tee Vee Road home.
The value of the stolen items is $1,400.
• Someone attempted to cut the catalytic converter from an unlocked 2009 gold Infiniti G37 parked at a Carver School Road residence in Cordova during the daytime on Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The thief took the exterior window visor from the front passenger’s side, vehicle registration and the vehicle’s insurance card.
The thief also cut the pipe that holds the catalytic converter, but did not take the converter.
