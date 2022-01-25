Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Group says drug dealer ran them off road; 4 robbed dealer, report claims

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A car ran off the road the road Saturday afternoon as the passengers were allegedly fleeing a drug dealer they robbed earlier in the day, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Three people in the car were taken to the Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The occupants of the car claimed they robbed a drug dealer on Saturday, the report said.

Later that day, they were traveling down Slab Landing Road when they noticed the alleged drug dealer and another male in a dark-colored Nissan behind them, the report said.

They claimed that someone in the Nissan brandished a handgun and began shooting.

The car’s driver continued all the way down Slab Landing Road and turned right on Binnicker Bridge Road. The driver then attempted to turn right on Cope Road.

The driver lost control of the car and the car ended up in a ditch.

The four people got out of the car and ran into the woods.

A man in a pickup truck stopped and asked if they were OK. He gave them a ride home.

In other reports:

• A Holly Hill woman reported someone stole her 9mm Taurus handgun from her vehicle’s glove compartment.

Someone was borrowing her vehicle at the time, according to an incident report.

The gun is valued at $500.

• Someone stole a tiller, grill and John Deere lawnmower from the back of a truck on Russell Street in Orangeburg on Jan. 20.

The stolen items are valued at $4,500.

• Someone stole 19 utility pole rollers from a staging area on Antioch Road in Santee.

The rollers belonged to Sumter Utilities Inc.

The company reported the theft on Jan. 20. The rollers are valued at $1,400.

• The following items were stolen from a Campus Drive apartment on Saturday: a black, 15.6-inch Asus laptop computer; a silver and white Apple iPad 7; a black Infinity book bag; $53 cash and a pair of Nike Air Jordan Chicago 1 sneakers.

Deputies collected fresh handprints left on a window.

The value of the stolen items is $1,978.

• A 2002 dark green Honda Accord was stolen from a Hilton Street residence in Orangeburg on Monday morning.

It is valued at $3,000.

• McCrory Construction, based in Columbia, reported on Monday that someone used the company-issued credit card to make $22,802.92 in unauthorized purchases from Lowes, located at 2896 North Road, in Orangeburg. The purchases were made in January.

• The following items were stolen from a Corona Drive apartment in Orangeburg on Monday: a 55-inch television, a 42-inch television, a ring light and a box of sunglasses.

The items are valued at $900.

• Someone stole an impact gun from Select Tire, located at 2244 Magnolia Street in Orangeburg, on Monday.

The impact gun is valued at $1,000.

