Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Forged documents used to steal vehicle

Orangeburg County

Sheriff's Office

Orangeburg Nissan reported Monday that a 2018 Nissan Infiniti was stolen from the dealership by a person with forged documents, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

A person came into the dealership on June 28 wanting to purchase a gray Infiniti.

The person filled out the finance application along with required documents, according to the report. The loan was approved.

The dealership said it has not been able to attach a lien to the vehicle on behalf of the finance company because all the documents in the transaction were forged, according to the report.

The finance company is in the process of sending the dealership a letter seeking repayment of the loan or the return of the vehicle, the report states.

The sheriff’s office believes the dealership was the indirect victim of a secondary credit number or identify theft scam.

The car is valued at $44,456.

In a separate incident, someone caused about $1,000 in damage to the lawn of the Santee Fire Department Sunday night.

It appeared that a vehicle was doing spin-outs/burn outs in the grass of the Intracoastal Lane fire station.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.