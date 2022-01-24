Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: FedEx driver asked to transport gunshot victim Man tried to take truck, driver says

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A FedEx driver claims that someone tried to take his truck to transport a gunshot victim, according to an incident report.

The FedEx driver was parked in a Eutaw Road yard, just outside of Holly Hill, around 12:38 p.m. Sunday.

A black Honda Accord pulled into the yard, he said. A male in the Accord asked him to take his friend, who he claimed was shot, to Eutawville.

The FedEx driver said he couldn’t transport anyone.

The driver said the male got into the driver’s seat of the FedEx truck and attempted to drive it, but an anti-theft device stopped him.

The FedEx driver said the male fled on foot. The others in the vehicle left in the Accord, which had a flat rear passenger’s tire.

Deputies located an unoccupied Accord on Bonanza Drive in Eutawville. It had had a bullet hole in the rear passenger door and a “pool of blood” in the front passenger seat.

A relative told the deputy that someone drove the man with the gunshot wound to the Regional Medical Center.

In other reports:

• A 22-year-old man arrived at RMC at 3 p.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound on his left knee, according to an incident report.

The man told deputies that he accidentally shot himself while loading a gun.

He told deputies the shooting occurred in a wooded area near Vance, but he didn’t know exactly where.

A deputy noted that the man was, “persistent that he accidently shot himself and didn’t need any assistance from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.”

• Someone driving a gray van left a man with head injuries at RMC around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, according to an incident report.

The man had several injuries to his head and face.

He claimed his roommate attacked him when he returned to his Charleston Highway home in Orangeburg. The man spoke to deputies through a translator.

Due to the extent of the man’s injuries, medics transported him to Prisma Health Richland for further treatment.

• Someone stole a 2013 red Kia Soul from a Mimosa Drive residence in Orangeburg on Monday morning.

The Soul has a white scuff mark on the rear passenger quarter panel, duct tape between both passenger side doors, a leaning front end and tinted windows.

The Soul is valued at $6,300.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

An officer alleges that a 9-year-old male student had a realistic-looking pellet gun at Marshall Elementary School on Thursday, according to an incident report.

The school’s assistant principal called officers after the student was escorted to the office.

The student told staff they could search the book bag, the report said. Staff claimed they found what appeared to be a real handgun in a pocket of the book bag.

The student gave “multiple reasons” for allegedly having the weapon. One of the reasons, according to the incident report, was that other students were going to jump him.

At that point, the assistant principal called officers.

The officer inspected the gun, noting that it was a pellet gun “that appeared to be a real firearm.”

The school released the student to his mother.

Orangeburg County School District spokesperson Merry Glenne Piccolino said, “On Thursday, it was reported that a student at Marshall Elementary was in possession of a contraband item in their book bag. The administrative team responded immediately to the report and did identify a contraband item, a pellet gun, in the student’s belongings.”

“The student fully cooperated with administration and public safety and no students or staff members were in danger throughout the report and recovery of the contraband item and the subsequent investigation,” Piccolino said.

“Weapons of any kind, including look-alike weapons as was the case in this incident, are strictly prohibited on school campuses. Bringing an item to school which resembles a weapon is harmful and erodes the sense of safety our students need in order to grow academically, emotionally and socially,” she added.

“We take this matter very seriously and disciplinary consequences, along with corrective behavioral interventions for the student discovered to be in possession of the contraband item, will follow,” Piccolino said.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.