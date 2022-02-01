Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Father accidentally shot daughter

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A father accidentally shot his daughter in the torso in Orangeburg on Monday evening, a sheriff’s office incident report claims.

The father went to his 21-year-old daughter’s Hemlock Drive home to make some repairs.

At some point, the daughter left her bedroom to go to the laundry room.

The father noticed an Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 rifle in his daughter’s bedroom.

He picked it up and pulled the trigger, not knowing it was loaded, the report claims.

A bullet went through a wall and through the torso of his daughter, who was in the laundry room. The bullet ultimately went through the rear door, according to the report.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the injured woman to the Regional Medical Center. Her condition is unknown.

In other reports:

• On the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 26, undercover investigators set up a sting operation on Old Edisto Drive and charged a woman they claim solicited prostitution.

An undercover investigator drove to a location on Old Edisto Drive and stopped his vehicle. A woman approached his vehicle, according to an incident report.

The report alleges the woman sat in the passenger’s seat and offered sex for $20 after brief conversation. The conversation was electronically recorded.

The undercover investigator and the woman then went to a predetermined location where other investigators removed her from the vehicle and placed her under arrest.

The 43-year-old woman is facing the charge of first-offense solicitation of prostitution.

• Someone burglarized a Kearse Drive home in Orangeburg while the homeowner was asleep during the early morning hours on Monday.

The homeowner reported at 5:14 a.m. that his 70-inch LG television was missing from his living room when he woke up.

He told deputies that he didn’t hear anything while he was asleep.

The man said he’d secured his home before going to sleep for the night, but two windows weren’t locked.

When he got up, he noticed the back door was open.

The television is valued at $1,874.67.

• The S.C. Department of Social Services took a newborn into emergency protective custody on Monday afternoon after both he and his mother allegedly tested positive for cocaine, according to an incident report.

The baby was born on Friday.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

