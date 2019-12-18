Orangeburg County investigators are searching for a woman who was reported missing earlier this month, according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
“We’ve been searching and checking possible locations for this lady ever since we got the call,” he said. “It’s extremely concerning that she hasn’t contacted any family members in a while.”
Nina Ross, 35, was said by family members to have last made contact with them on Nov. 28. The Eutawville woman’s last text message to family stated she had started a job in Santee as a waitress.
However, family members contacted the sheriff’s office after two of Ross’s children were located alone at a gas station on Dec. 4 in the Upstate city of Blacksburg just east of Spartanburg, according to a sheriff’s office release.
Ross is described as a white female standing about 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing around 140 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
If anyone has any information on Ross’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
She is the third woman to be reported missing from eastern Orangeburg County in recent weeks.
You have free articles remaining.
The sheriff’s office does not believe the cases are related.
In the first instance, Tina Marie Williamson, 55, of Santee went missing on Nov. 17. Her roommate last saw her smoking a cigarette on a porch at the Mountaineer Motel and Campground at 4665 Five Chop Road.
Williamson’s body was found on Dec. 6 in a creek two miles from where she was last seen.
The results of her autopsy are pending toxicology and further studies.
Cara Hodges, 35, of Asheboro, N.C. was reported missing by her father on Dec. 10. He last saw her at a Eutawville bar on Dec. 8.
Her body was found in a wooded area on Dec. 12.
Kenneth Henry Eastwood, 67, of Eutawville has been charged with murder in her death.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.