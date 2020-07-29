Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: DSS investigates claim child hit with belt

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

The S.C. Department of Social Services is investigating an allegation that a mother hit her juvenile daughter with a belt, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The girl’s grandmother took the girl to an Orangeburg medical clinic on Tuesday, July 28, where the girl told medical staff that her mother struck her with a belt on July 23.

Medical staff called the sheriff’s office about the claim.

Deputies didn’t find any marks on the child’s arm.

The girl’s mother told deputies that she disciplined her daughter after discovering video footage of her “twerking” with her friends, the report said.

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines “twerking” as, “sexually suggestive dancing characterized by rapid, repeated hip thrusts and shaking of the buttocks especially while squatting.”

The grandmother reported that she has concerns for the girl’s emotional and physical wellbeing in the home. The girl said she didn’t feel safe there.

The mother agreed to let her daughter live with the grandmother while DSS investigates the allegation.

In an unrelated report, a DSS caseworker has been assigned to a case where both a mother and her newborn allegedly tested positive for marijuana at the Regional Medical Center.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.