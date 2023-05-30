Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A sleeping driver woke up just in time to lead deputies on a chase to the Lexington County line, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The man was sleeping at the wheel of a 2002 Toyota Camry around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Old Cameron Road and Shadow Lawn Drive where they found the Camry sitting in the road in oncoming traffic, the report states.

A deputy approached the car, which had the driver’s side window down. He smelled alcohol, according to the report.

The deputy said to another deputy, “Yeah, he’s drunk.”

At that moment, the driver woke up, lifted his head, pressed the accelerator and led deputies on a chase, the report states.

The driver allegedly failed to stop for blue lights and drove down several roads around Belleville Road, Goff Avenue and Magnolia Street.

The driver also made U-turns at several locations.

He then allegedly led deputies down North Road and through the town of North.

When the driver reached Lexington County, deputies ended the pursuit.

Deputies were able to identify the driver through his vehicle license plate registration.

In other reports:

• An employee of an Orangeburg hotel found a loaded gun in a laundry bin on Saturday, according to an incident report.

Deputies were called to the Quality Inn & Suites, located at 3671 St. Matthews Road, where they cleared the 9 mm Taurus TH9 handgun.

There was one bullet in the chamber.

The employee doesn’t know which room contained the gun.

Deputies collected the gun. It had not been reported stolen. It is valued at $700.

• Someone stole an unlocked 2000 red Chevrolet Silverado from a Shirley Street yard in Orangeburg over the weekend.

The truck is valued at $2,000.