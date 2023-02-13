Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A man was shot in his right hip during a drive-by shooting on Sunday evening in Orangeburg, according to an incident report.

The shooting took place at 6:25 p.m. on Bleakley Street.

A woman reported she was on her porch when she spotted three cars driving recklessly. She yelled at them, the report said.

She claims someone in a gray Dodge Charger then opened fire on a crowd of people gathered in her yard.

One witness reported hearing 30 gunshots.

The occupants in the house dropped onto a bedroom floor until the gunfire ended.

Two bullets entered the home. Another bullet struck the rear windshield of a Nissan Altima.

One of the bullets struck a man who was in the crowd.

The injured man drove himself to the Regional Medical Center for treatment, the report said.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety assisted with the incident.

In other reports:

• Someone stole a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol from a 2007 Mazda 6 on Hutto Road in Neeses on Friday. The value of the gun is $500.

• A 2004 red Ford Explorer was shot on the right front passenger fender while parked at a Corona Drive apartment in Orangeburg on Friday. The damage is valued between $300 and $1,000.

• Someone reported hearing gunfire outside of an apartment on Representative Circle in Orangeburg on Friday, just after 7 p.m.

Deputies weren’t able to locate any evidence of anyone shooting a gun.